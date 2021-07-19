First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FAB opened at $69.76 on Monday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.