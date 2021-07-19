Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $171,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

