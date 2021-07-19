National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 526,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.62% of National Fuel Gas worth $164,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.