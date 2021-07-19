Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.68 Million

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report $452.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.32 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

