Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,603 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.74.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

