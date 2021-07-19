Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.75 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

