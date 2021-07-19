Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.