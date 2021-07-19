Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000.

VII stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

