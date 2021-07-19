Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $10.06 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

