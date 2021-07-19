21,928 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.14 on Monday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

