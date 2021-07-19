Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,993 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

YUMC opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

