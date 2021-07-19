Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

