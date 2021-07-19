Putnam Investments LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Range Resources by 78.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Range Resources by 6,081.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,646,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $14.87 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

