HRT Financial LP Has $1.09 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II by 369.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,363,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $8,246,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

RMGBU opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.