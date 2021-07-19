HRT Financial LP Buys 990 Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVCU opened at $10.32 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

