HRT Financial LP Decreases Stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,705 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTEU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,869,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNTEU opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

