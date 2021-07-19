Contrasting ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.95 -$14.13 million N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.90 $257.20 million $5.59 15.96

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

