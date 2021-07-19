Financial Comparison: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 3 8 0 2.73

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.87%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $421.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 35.03 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $738.69 million 24.15 $229.30 million $3.86 118.83

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bio-Techne 21.74% 13.37% 9.58%

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

