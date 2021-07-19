Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $418,572.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.14 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

