Ernest Nicolas Sells 1,800 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

