Glenn Hedde Sells 11,681 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $458.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.