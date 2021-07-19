Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

