HRT Financial LP Has $1.13 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 497.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

