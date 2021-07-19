Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,774 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of Premier Financial worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 76,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $998.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

