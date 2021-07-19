188,076 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

KRG opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 208.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.