Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,099 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Affimed worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affimed by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Affimed by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Affimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

