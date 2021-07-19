Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 175.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

