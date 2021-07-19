Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

BILL stock opened at $182.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $197.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.91.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $5,525,450.00. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

