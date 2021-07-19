13,213 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,761 shares of company stock worth $4,573,544 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.