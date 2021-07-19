Walleye Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Acutus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $13.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

