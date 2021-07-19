freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €19.86 ($23.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.34. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

