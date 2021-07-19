Walleye Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.