HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $15,942,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE SQM opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

