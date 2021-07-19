Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,909 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 392,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after buying an additional 489,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

