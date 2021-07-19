Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $36,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $163.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

