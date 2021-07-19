Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.20 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

