Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Penumbra worth $39,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $254.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,588.78, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

