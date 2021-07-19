Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of PROG worth $39,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.