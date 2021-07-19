Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,114 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

