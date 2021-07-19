Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 766 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $262,387.90. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

