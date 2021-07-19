KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

