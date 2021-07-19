Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Expands By 52.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KOPN opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

