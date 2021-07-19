Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 54.6% in June

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $236,000.

NMCO stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

