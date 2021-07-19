Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,980,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 705,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 699,795 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 349,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

