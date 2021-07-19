Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $324.49 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $328.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

