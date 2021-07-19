UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,404 shares of company stock worth $24,596,270. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

