Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $54.05 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 500.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $54,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 270.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,074 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 503.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 124,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.10 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,779. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

