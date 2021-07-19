Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $37.94 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 392,011 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

NYSE PB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

