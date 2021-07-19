Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681,977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 57.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,913,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

