Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

